Женщина показала идеалы красоты разных лет на своем теле и вызвала споры в сети

THE ‘PERFECT’ FEMALE BODY TYPES THROUGH THE DECADES ⁣ Watch first, then come back to the caption... ⁣ ⁣ So. Is it any wonder we’re so screwed up?! As a society, we let celebrities become a reference when it comes to what our bodies ‘should’ look like - and go to extreme and dangerous lengths to achieve said ideal. ⁣ ⁣ We think that when we get to that point - when we achieve what society deems beautiful at that moment in time - that we will find happiness. But there is no pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. ⁣ ⁣ Want to truly be happy? Focus on self-acceptance. Accepting who you are, as you are, at this very moment in time. I know it sounds easy on paper and it does take hard work, but when you do, you will be happier than you can ever imagine - and free. Trust me.⁣ ⁣ So let’s make 2020 the decade that we scrap body reference points, we celebrate our differences and love ourselves for what we are.

Фото опубликовано @alexlight_ldn