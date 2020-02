Девушки с монобровью и бородой попали на обложку модного журнала

OMG I’m a Glamour Girl!!! OMG I’m a Glamour star!!!!! 💜💜 Here we go my dear friends!!! This is my first digital front cover for @glamouruk 2020!!!! #theselfloveissue I am honoured and so super proud of this achievement! When have you ever seen a Brown, Turbaned, Bearded Lady on the front cover of a major magazine?! Thank you @glamouruk for this opportunity. Even through bad mental health seasons we achieve greatness!! - This is the power of US!!! 💜💜🙏🏽🙏🏽 Image by @nikitaphotographytx - you’re amazing!!! Thank you for shooting me!! 💜

Фото опубликовано @harnaamkaur