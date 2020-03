44-летняя женщина повторила откровенные образы популярной в 50-х героини

‘Tis the season for ALLLLL the red union suit Hildas so buckle up. 😉💋🔥❄️ ICYMI: In 2017 I started this subversive, silly and sexy selfie series re-creating the mid-century plus-sized pinup girl Hilda’s images. There are 37 to date and they are such fun. (Direct clickable link in my profile and Stories to see them all!) 👏🏼 Also! For the third year I’ve sold out of my limited edition run of the Reviving Hilda pin up calendar. (Thanks so much to all of you who purchased!) ♥️

Фото опубликовано @idaho_amy