Женщина каждый день надевала новое платье во время изоляции и прославилась

Day 13. WFH 101... Multitasking! At home, we can multitask with those pesky household chores whilst on calls. This dress is beyond ideal for something like this. April Fools (oh sod it, we’ll take anything we can to smile at the moment). Jokes on you if you thought this was a normal ‘Gown’. And that’s not a call, it’s Craig David’s first album, Born To Do It. #sayyestothewfhdress #gown #rtr #CraigDavid #AprilFools #jaygodfrey #renttherunway #wfh #fashion #ootd #cleaning

Фото опубликовано @sayyestothewfhdress