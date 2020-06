Раскрыты ежемесячные траты семейства Кардашьян на роскошь

BACK IN STOCK: @SKIMS Cozy — everyone’s favorite loungewear styles! Available now in sizes XXS - 5X in 3 new colors: Aqua, Camel, and Stone and just restocked in Bone and Onyx. Shop now at SKIMS.COM and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $75. Shot by @ruthhogben over FaceTime

Фото опубликовано @kimkardashian