Умер самый старый в мире бегемот

Farewell Bertha. The Manila Zoo will never be the same without you. It was an honor to have served you Your Majesty. You shall be missed. ❤💙💚💜💖 May you rest in peace. #RIPBertha #Bertha #Queen #QueenBertha #Hippo #Hippopotamus #WorldsOldestHippo #WeLoveBertha #ManilaZoo ALL HAIL THE QUEEN!!! 🙏🙇💐

