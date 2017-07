Модель Линдси Виксон ушла с подиума ради светильников

To all my fashion fans, I am sad to inform you that my injury has put me in a position to retire from this high heel business. I have an artistic side that wants to shine through. I feel that this disablility has come to me with a purpose. To show me that I must carry on. This industry has brought me so much and I am grateful for the lessons I have learned. Now more than ever I feel it is important to listen to my body and the changing times of this industry and peacefully try to move on. I ask for your support on my new endeavours with designing interiors, pottery, sculpting, carving, and inventing for the future. Please follow @wixsondesign

