В США показали испытания новейшего ракетного двигателя

This is one of the Merlin 1D engines I help assemble at work, this one is M1D #400. Each engine produces 205,000 pounds of thrust, 9 engines gets our F9 rocket to 17,600 mph or 4.9 miles per second. Put your seatbelt on. 🚀🚀🚀. . . #shitsgonnafly #myjobiscoolerthanyours #ilovemyjob #worklife #work #workstuff #spacex #spaceexplorationtechnologies #rocketrd #rocketroad #astro #space #universe #cosmos #explorethecosmos #spacer #falcon9 #spacexfalcon9 #falconheavy #elonmusk #elonmusk #tesla #teslaroadster #paypal #solarcity

