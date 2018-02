Российских масонов вычислили в соцсетях

Did a wedding ceremony for Denis and Elena Avsievich. It was a Masonic wedding ceremony. We expect to produce the film showing this event by this September, it'll be done as a part of our "Avatar"(c) project. #russia #spb #mason #freemason #масоны 😎🇷🇺#freemasons #freemasonry #glor #масонствороссии

A post shared by GRAND LODGE of RUSSIA (@grandlodgeofrussia) on Jun 27, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT