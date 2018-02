Пользователи со всего мира массово надели шапки из фольги под Витаса

The things we get up to when we get a quite half hour. #vitas #7thelement #manchester #blushbeautyworsley #embelleishbrushes #GPRepost #reposter #regram_app @jojoshillito via @GPRepostApp for Android ------------------ What I do in my spare time. #7thelement #vitas

A post shared by Blush Beauty (@blushbeautymcr) on Jan 31, 2018 at 10:42pm PST