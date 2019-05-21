Травля из-за лишнего веса довела звезду реалити-шоу до отказа выходить из дома

Its mental health awareness week and the focus is on body image ❤️ I used to avoid this photo it would upset me because even thinking about this moment where I got trolled for the way I looked reminded me of the state of depression it sent me in to the point where I didn’t even want to leave the house! But I don’t think that looking at this photo now! NOW I see a young girl living her best life appearing on a show she loves, showing off her best assets and her curves. As far as becoming a good role model as like everyone I’m not and haven’t been perfect all I can do going forward is to try and help people, People like me who felt like their body defines them. Its important we look after our bodies by eating good foods and exercising but we can do that whatever our shape or size. The truth is we have to be happy within ourselves, our brain is the most important thing we have to look after!! Our bodies are beautiful no matter what anybody tries to tell us or persuade us to think. Throw your middle finger up to anyone who tells you your too thin, too fat, your stretch marks are ugly, your body isn’t the right shape, your boobs are too small, too big, your bums too flat or too fat or you’re too fake! Don’t listen to them. LOVE YOURSELF BECAUSE LIFE IS TOO SHORT. Please young girls and boys, ladies and men, be kind to yourself. Our mental health is everything please have breaks from social media, delete people on social media who make you feel bad about yourself, speak with family and friends, speak to your gp or helplines, just do NOT suffer alone and never feel like your beautiful body is not enough. Live your best life #mentalhealthawareness #bodyimage #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare ❤️

Фото опубликовано @scarlettmoffatt