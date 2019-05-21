Травля из-за лишнего веса довела звезду реалити-шоу до отказа выходить из дома

Известная участница нескольких британских реалити-шоу Скарлетт Моффатт (Scarlett Moffatt) рассказала, что долгое время боялась появляться на публике из-за издевательств в связи с ее лишним весом. В посте в Instagram она отметила, что из-за потока фэтшейминга не могла выйти из дома.
«Раньше я избегала этого фото, я огорчалась из-за него, так как в те времена, когда из-за него надо мной издевались, когда я была в такой депрессии, что даже не хотела выходить из дома! Но я не думаю так же, когда смотрю на это фото теперь! Теперь я вижу молодую девушку, которая жила прекрасно и появлялась на шоу, которое любила, показывала свои достоинства и изгибы с лучших сторон», — написала 29-летняя Моффатт.
Its mental health awareness week and the focus is on body image ❤️ I used to avoid this photo it would upset me because even thinking about this moment where I got trolled for the way I looked reminded me of the state of depression it sent me in to the point where I didn’t even want to leave the house! But I don’t think that looking at this photo now! NOW I see a young girl living her best life appearing on a show she loves, showing off her best assets and her curves. As far as becoming a good role model as like everyone I’m not and haven’t been perfect all I can do going forward is to try and help people, People like me who felt like their body defines them. Its important we look after our bodies by eating good foods and exercising but we can do that whatever our shape or size. The truth is we have to be happy within ourselves, our brain is the most important thing we have to look after!! Our bodies are beautiful no matter what anybody tries to tell us or persuade us to think. Throw your middle finger up to anyone who tells you your too thin, too fat, your stretch marks are ugly, your body isn’t the right shape, your boobs are too small, too big, your bums too flat or too fat or you’re too fake! Don’t listen to them. LOVE YOURSELF BECAUSE LIFE IS TOO SHORT. Please young girls and boys, ladies and men, be kind to yourself. Our mental health is everything please have breaks from social media, delete people on social media who make you feel bad about yourself, speak with family and friends, speak to your gp or helplines, just do NOT suffer alone and never feel like your beautiful body is not enough. Live your best life #mentalhealthawareness #bodyimage #mentalhealth #selflove #selfcare ❤️
Фото было сделано во время ее участия в шоу Love Island в январе 2018 года. По ее словам, важно следить за собой, правильно питаться и заниматься физическими упражнениями. Однако в той же публикации Моффатт подчеркнула, что надо «показывать средний палец всем, что скажет, что вы слишком худы, толсты или что ваши растяжки выглядят отвратительно, что ваше тело неправильной формы».
Ранее Instagram-модель Триша Пайтас (Trisha Paytas) расстроилась из-за того, что YouTube-блогер опубликовал ролик, в котором показал большую разницу между ее публикациями на фотоплатформе и реальными фотографиями. В видео блогер Итан Кляйн (Ethan Klein) объяснил, как многие интернет-звезды скрывают свою реальную внешность, используя коррекцию, смену ракурсов и фотошоп. В качестве примеров он показал в том числе фотографии Пайтас.