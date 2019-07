Лобода опубликовала чужое интимное фото и попыталась оправдаться

CELEBRITY PRETENDING TO BE ME! I can’t understand why would a person with 5 million followers steal my photo and pretend to be me!! What is wrong with people? Why would you do that @lobodaofficial ? ❌ On top of all @lobodaofficial MANIPULATED (stretched) the photo to look slimmer. Unrealistic body image is a big issue! ❌ AND instead of owning up to what she has done... She is deleting comments which mention me and deleting my comments too. SEE my stories! ❌ Artist’s work needs to be protected! A big problem in digital media is people stealing the work of others. No respect at all. 😔 ❌ My photo is circulating in online news in Russia and Ukraine under her name. ❤️ Ps. Thank you for everyone who is helping me and commenting on the photo on her page. 1. My original photo ❤️ UPDATE - The photo was deleted and she blocked me. THANK YOU EVERYONE! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Фото опубликовано @nude_yogagirl