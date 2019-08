Начавшая снимать порно диснеевская актриса попозировала без одежды

Pride I wish I wasn’t in a box I wish they would Let me fly I wish they could see how beautiful all the colors are up here in the sky. The big and shiny and bright ones, their all the things I love. I wish they could feel the radiance that exudes thru me from being my most self. I guess I didn’t think this thru Why they wouldn’t love me.. or you? I wish they could understand why me and not she or he or them. That this is my decision of who I am. I wish they could see me With a lidless box. I wish they could see me. Maybe not today or tomorrow Maybe when they do time will stop And then I’ll be free of this disgusting box. #thelifeofawannabemogul

