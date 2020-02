Ким Кардашьян вышла на улицу с голыми ногами зимой и вызвала споры в сети

#KimKardashian just wore the most surprising winter shoe: This morning in New York (where it was around 40 degrees Fahrenheit today), the reality star was spotted in head-to-toe yellow, complete with a pair of #BottegaVenetta’s trending sandals. Tell us what you think: Should winter sandals be a thing? Shop Kim’s style at our link in bio. 📸s: Kristin Callahan/ @shutterstocknow

