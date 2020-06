Четырехлетний ребенок впервые стал автором обложки журнала Vogue

#OurNewWorld, the June issue of Vogue Italia, will be on newsstands tomorrow. The issue is entirely dedicated to children, featuring eight covers drawn by eight very young authors aged between two and ten. #OurNewWorld Tadzio D.M., 6 years old, from Paris. We asked Tadzio what is the new world for him and he said “A world full of animals. I drew a penguin because I like their colours, they walk funny and they live in Antártica.” For the Vogue Italia’s cover he drew a @Chanelofficial look from the Métiers d’art 2019/20 collection. ———— Cover 3 of 8 Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti Creative Director @FerdinandoVerderi Discover more via link in bio.

