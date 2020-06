Обездвиженная на всю жизнь женщина стала моделью и поделилась ощущениями

I'll be honest, I feel terrible. This post was going to be about the concept of 'do our bodies end at our skin', or are we all, in some way, cyborgs. Most of us use devices such as glasses, canes, cars wheelchairs, so why is there stigma attached to some 'extensions of the body' than others? But this idea soured after an interesting conversation with friends. I had dinner with some friends last night and we talked about my Instagram account. I love the creative process of my account, coming up with images to communicate ideas and philosophies on life that I love sharing with you all. I love knowing that my posts might jolt people into thinking a different way, or challenge the way we do think... about disability, about bodies, about life, self-love and acceptance, about how we cope/grieve/love. But instead, I was told my account seemed somewhat narcissistic and that my images were too much about me. To be honest, I love constructive criticism so it was a great discussion! Now, I've done a bit of marketing in my time, it was my job for a while, so I know that often a good image will draw people in to read the message, and I really want you guys to read my little thoughts as my hope it that you'll get something from my ramblings that make your lives better in some way, or at the least, make you challenge the way you think, in a positive way. However, knowing that the people I respect and love feel it is too much just having images of me in this Instagram account has really been a kick in the guts, and maybe I needed that... I don't know. Are the images unrelatable in some way? Are they depressing? If so, I'd love to know if you agree with them. If my account is depressing or frustrating or narcissistic in any way, please let me know and I can either change my direction or stop posting. I'd hate to think this account has a negative impact on the world - I think we can all agree there's enough of that going on right now! I love honesty, I love constructive criticism, so don't hold back, let me know your thoughts. And to all I haven't answered yet, I will get around it it I promise! Sending love and I hope you are all safe, Claire #thoughts #love #silver

Фото опубликовано @claire.freeman.nz