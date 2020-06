Толоконникова снялась голой в защиту обвиненной за рисунки с вагинами художницы

#феминизмнеэкстремизм #заюлю A Russian feminist & LGBTQ+ artist Yulia Tsvetkova faces up to 6 years in jail for posting body positive graphic drawings of female body - she's charged with "Pornography". Feminist art is not pornography 🤬 Women all across Russia are getting naked in support or Yulia. Learn how to help Yulia - LINK IN BIO.

Фото опубликовано @nadyariot