Бьюти-блогера назначили новым креативным директором Estee Lauder

I am so honored to be named @Esteelauder Global Beauty Director today. It means a lot to me to be part of a brand that was created by a woman with such an incredible vision in an era when it was not easy for women to create their own buisness. She cared about us and paved the way of beauty ! I am going to take you on my journey and involve you in the process of products creations so YOU are part of this. Today is my first day and I'll be taking over @esteelauder IG account to take you with me on my day 1 ! 💫 thank to @stevenpanpan for my official portrait and my friends @patrickmackieinsta + @visapyyapy for giving me some #vavavoom #EsteeBeautyDirector

A post shared by Violette (@violette_fr) on Jun 20, 2017 at 6:21am PDT