Бойца ММА застрелили в его доме

R.I.P @aaronrajman A beautiful soul was taken too soon. Today I have a heavy heart with the passing of my friend. I remember when Aaron went out to NC with me and was my only corner at the end of my amateur career. Shortly after I fought on one of his own mma shows and become the #1 amateur fighter at 115. Thank you Aaron for sharing those special moments. I hope this weekend to make you smile and get the W for you. Miss you bud.

A post shared by Tecia Torres (@teciatorres) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT