Чемпион «Формулы-1» Хэмилтон посвятил стихотворение принцессе Диане

Englands Rose The day we lost our Nations Rose Tears we cried like rivers flowed, The earth stood still As we laid her to rest, A day you & I Will never forget The people's princess Who came to see, The love from a Country We'd hope she'd lead, Englands beauty Captured in one sweet soul, Carried the torch God rest her soul, With the gift she had She'd light up the way, With a smile to show us a brighter day, Hearts still full of the love she gave, 20 years since she laid in her grave There will never be another like you, Now a shinning star in the midnight sky I will always remember you, Princess Diana As our sweet nations Rose🌹 By Lewis Hamilton #princessdiana #godblessyou #rip #20years #englandsrose 🎥 @paulripke 🎶 @vanmorrisonofficial Into the Mystic 🙌🏾

