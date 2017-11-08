Спорт
 

Футболист-гей из США завершил карьеру и призвал скрывающихся сделать каминг-аут

Бывший футболист сборной США и клуба Главной лиги футбола (MLS) «Лос-Анджелес Гэлэкси» Робби Роджерс объявил о завершении карьеры в своем аккаунте в Instagram. Полузащитник является первым открытым гомосексуалистом в американских высших спортивных лигах.

«В течение самых счастливых лет моей карьеры я мог идти после игр в тоннель стадиона, и на другом конце меня ждали мой партнер и сын. Единственное, о чем можно было жалеть за эти одиннадцать лет, — это то, что я был закрыт. Я хотел найти мужество, которым со мной поделились многие молодые люди, живущие честно и открыто как геи», — написал Роджерс.

As a young boy I dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player and representing my country in front of the world. But as a teenager I grew more and more consumed by fear and shame. And sadly, at some point the scared kid inside me decided that pursuing my dream meant sacrificing a part of myself and hiding my sexuality from the world instead of embracing it. My happiest years as a player are the ones where I could walk through the stadium at the end of games down the tunnel to my partner and son waiting for me at the other end. And my only regret in my eleven year career are the years I spent in the closet. I wish I could have found the courage that so many young individuals have shared with me in the past five years to live honestly and openly as a gay person. These are the young people that inspired me to overcome my fears and return to playing. They’re still the kids that send me letters every week. To those kids, I say thank you. My proudest accomplishment in my career is helping to create a more open sport for you. None of this would have been possible without my teammates and brothers on and off the field, without the LA Galaxy and Bruce Arena who saw me as another player and not a distraction, or without the fans who judged me for my work ethic and my play and not my sexuality. And finally, it couldn’t have been possible without my family, who loved me through all of my ups and downs and always supported my dreams and still do. Lastly to all of the women and men who are still frightened to share their truth with the world, I’d encourage you to come out. By sharing who you are you will not only be improving your own life but inspiring and literally saving the lives of young people across the world. You deserve to take that same walk, down the players tunnel and have your own partner or loved ones waiting for you. Again thank you to everyone who watched or help me follow these dreams. I could never have imagined the happiness I’ll take with me into retirement and into my next chapter.

A post shared by Robbie Rogers (@robbierogers) on

Он поблагодарил своих одноклубников, без которых «все это было бы невозможно», и призвал всех скрывающихся девушек и парней совершить каминг-аут. «Признавшись, вы не только улучшите свою жизнь, но и вдохновите и по-настоящему спасете жизни многих молодых людей по всему миру», — подчеркнул Роджерс.

О своей ориентации футболист объявил в феврале 2013 года. За полгода до этого он в первый раз объявил об уходе из спорта, однако позднее вернулся. Роджерс выступал за американские «Коламбус Крю» и «Лос-Анджелес Гэлэкси», английский «Лидс Юнайтед», дважды становился чемпионом MLS. За сборную США он провел 18 матчей и забил два мяча.

В августе британский арбитр Райан Аткин, обслуживающий матчи пятого по силе английского дивизиона, признался в нетрадиционной сексуальной ориентации. Он стал первым открытым геем в британском футболе.

