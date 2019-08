Телеведущая отпраздновала годовщину своей комы веселыми танцами

One of my favourite things is dancing! 3 years ago today was my first day on life support in a coma, I was given no hope of living, docs thought I was brain damaged. I was terrified, I’d been told I was dying before I went in the coma. This is what I did 3 years on! Never lose hope, ALWAYS keep fighting! I posted the pic of me in a coma to show how far you can come. I have been to some very low places, I know how hard it is to keep going sometimes. Keep believing and please don’t give up *Scroll through the pics*

