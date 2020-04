Оказавшиеся в изоляции блогеры массово поделились снимками роскошных отпусков

some of my favourite travel moments from the past 8 years 🥺🥺🌎 so grateful to have been able to see so much of the world already 🙏🏽 travel has given me so much happiness over the years, which is why today I say #thankstotravel 💙✈️ PS- second last photo is my absolute favourite sunset to this day (fiji in 2015) and the last photo is mitch & I in 2012 on our 1st overseas trip together to new caledonia 😭👶🏼👶🏼

Фото опубликовано @tahliaskaines