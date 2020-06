Популярные модели массово снялись в откровенных образах для Vogue в изоляции

In the July 2020 issue, some of #BritishVogue’s favourite models took part in a special project to raise money for @NHSCharitiesTogether and @NAACP. Dressed up in treasured pieces from their own wardrobes, they shared lockdown selfies, donating their featured items to British Vogue and @HardlyEverWornIt’s exclusive online auction. From #GigiHadid’s @Dior saddle bag to #LilyAldridge's cherished @Prada LBD and #JoanSmalls’ @GivenchyOfficial carry-all, you have the chance to bid on these prized style items for the first ever #TheWayWeWoreAuction. The event will begin on Vogue.hardlyeverwornit.com at 2pm BST on 9 June and end at 2pm BST on 12 June. See the supermodel selfies and items in full in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now. Click the link in bio for more on the auction. Creative direction by @Kloss_Films, styling by @DenaGia.

