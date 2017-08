Боксеры потроллили Макгрегора за «уникальный стиль» разминки

Everyone in the gym was doing their best Conor McGregor impression today, I think I won!! Lots of fun and jokes with coach @ismaelsalas8 and all of the @hayemakerboxing team. I truly hope Conor can make this fight competitive for at least a couple of rounds... hopefully his unorthodox mma punching technique may confuse Mayweather for a while, but I wouldn't put my money on it!! Let's all pray for an entertaining boxing match while it lasts! 🙏🏾 #mayweathermcgregor #moneyteam #conormcgregor @thenotoriousmma @floydmayweather #mcgregorchallenge

