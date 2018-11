Дочь известного телеведущего показала симптомы «уродующей тело» болезни

In out in out shake it all aboutttt 🎈💃🏼 hello welcome to the realities of IBS, of living with confusing chronic ailments, of a very ugly and depressing illness that I’m not okay with and I’m not inherently positive about but that I refuse to stop talking about and sharing photos of because it’s NOTHING TO BE ASHAMED OF. Here are two photos of my body taken two seconds apart. Breathing in, breathing out. Who am I kidding, breathing in was exhausting 😂 the breathing out is my reality right now as I wait for my next doctor’s appointment, and whilst it’s hardly leaving me feeling sexy and fabulous, (on the contrary I feel pretty gross and tired ALL THE TIME), this is my body and even in it’s current, swollen, frankly pretty alarming state, it’s still deserving of allll my love 💛 it isn’t easy to love your body. It should be, but it isn’t. Society has not made it easy. IBS sure as hell doesn’t make it easy. But we must never stop trying 💎 #ibs #ibsawareness #ibswarrior #chronicillness #loveyourself #selflove #selfconfidence #lovemyself #bodyconfidence

