США официально опровергли рекорд российских Ту-160

A little #MondayMotivation to show what teamwork can accomplish.



Non-stop flights:

✅B-1 Lancer: 30 Hours (2014)

✅B-2 Spirit: 44 Hours (2001)

✅B-52 Stratofortress: 45 Hours (1957)



Together, the combatant commands set the bar for excellence.