ВМС США показали палубный истребитель шестого поколения

NAVAIR has released new concept art of the F/A-XX, showing canards, a pseudo lambda/delta wing, and, I think, YF-23-style ruddervators (but they might be stabilizers.) The description also calls for more speed and range than F/A-18E/F Block III. https://t.co/ztebX38Mqo pic.twitter.com/c2LAlGqQSZ