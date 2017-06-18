Из жизни
 
СМИ узнали о планах Белого дома смягчить законопроект об антироссийских санкциях
Глава Еврокомиссии предложил провести европейскую церемонию прощания с Колем
Ефимова выиграла турнир во Франции с личным рекордом
Климкин заявил о возможности для НАТО поучиться у Украины
Мутко оправдал сломанный лифт и протекающую крышу стадиона «Санкт-Петербург»
Бастрыкин потребовал передать дело о «пьяном мальчике» в Следственный комитет
При столкновении корабля с пирсом в Италии пострадали 55 человек
Мутко оправдал сломанный лифт и протекающую крышу стадиона «Санкт-Петербург»
Бастрыкин потребовал передать дело о «пьяном мальчике» в Следственный комитет
СМИ узнали о планах Белого дома смягчить законопроект об антироссийских санкциях
Климкин заявил о возможности для НАТО поучиться у Украины
Порошенко отменил «закон Савченко»
Ефимова выиграла турнир во Франции с личным рекордом
На Кубани 15-летняя школьница родила от 64-летнего пенсионера

Шпагатом не удивишь

Самые популярные и эпатажные тренды в мире йоги

Фото: @jesstaras

ЗОЖ продолжает набирать популярность. В моду вошла и йога, причем зачастую очень необычная. Например — инопланетная йога, укрепляющая мышцы пресса. «Лента.ру» выявила самые любопытные направления современной йоги, заставляющие все больше людей принимать асаны.

Держи живот

«Инопланетная йога» поразила многих. И теперь в сети все больше роликов, на которых «зожники» изо всех сил втягивают живот перед завтраком.

Техника наули — это имитация мышцами живота морского прилива. Полезна и только что родившим женщинам, и просто тем, кто хочет постройнеть.

Звезды Instagram в стремлении привлечь к себе повышенное внимание всячески разнообразят наули, превращая все в шоу. К примеру, блогер Аубри Уилчер исполнила упражнение под музыку, отбивая животом популярный бит. Соответствующий ролик набрал более 360 тысяч просмотров.

I don't have much rhythm, but I think I caught the beat there for a second 🤓🙃 #aloyoga #beagoddess #nauli

A post shared by aubry wiltcher (@aubrymarie) on

Другая поклонница йоги также выполнила дыхательное упражнение, представив, что она находится не в спортивном зале, а на вечеринке.

Для беременных

По похожему принципу было разработано специальное упражнение для беременных. Сокращая мышцы живота, можно уменьшить его объемы, сделав свое интересное положение практически незаметным. Безопасность подобной техники для плода вызывает вопросы. Однако на видео упражнение выглядит эффектно.

A post shared by The Bloom Method™ (@thebloommethod) on

Спортивная программа для беременных The Bloom Method взяла это упражнение за основу. В Instagram компания регулярно публикует ролики от поклонниц втягивания живота Belly Pump.

Асаны без купюр

Блогер Стеф Гондора уверена, что йога не терпит штампов и ненужной скромности. Она полностью посвятила свою страницу в Instagram любимому занятию и даже успела снискать эпатажную славу.

When is the last time you unapologetically embraced your passion? . . Like really threw yourself into it? Not a care in the world what others thought about you and how you spend your time? . . Maybe that passion is reading trashy romance novels. . Maybe it's singing (screaming??) in the shower. . Maybe it's exploring creative movement in the warm jungle rain. . . It's #startsomethingsunday again, but this time, I'm not highlighting a charity or organization. . . I'm asking YOU to start something for yourself. . . Self care comes before we have the ability to give and give well to others, so today, tomorrow, the next week, think on what you can do for yourself. . Pick up an old passion. Start a new one. Doesn't matter. . Just forget about what anyone might say and BE YOUR UNAPOLOGETIC SELF. . . Ps - @worldstar loves to repost my #rainyoga flows, and I just thought I would answer some of the most common comments/questions from their reposts: . . . -No. I won't catch a cold. It's like 85 degrees, and "catching a cold" from getting wet is an old wives tale. . . . -Yes. I'm really getting wet. It's not an app. 😂 . . . -No. I won't slip. It's an unfinished deck. Probably still less slippery than a cheap yoga mat from Target 😬. . . . -I don't know why it looks like I'm not getting wet. It definitely felt like it. . . . -If having fun with life is "extra" or "basic," then Yes, I am most certainly both of those. . . . -IDK if it's really yoga. I don't usually care about stuff like that. I'm too busy living an whatnot. ✌🏽

A post shared by Steph Gongora (@casa_colibri) on

Более 600 тысяч просмотров набрал ролик, где Стеф выполняет упражнения во время критических дней. Причем она постаралась это особо подчеркнуть, надев белые легинсы. В комментарии к видео девушка подробно объяснила свою точку зрения на менструацию, указав, что стесняться из-за этого естественного и прекрасного процесса женского организма, просто глупо.

I am a woman, therefore, I bleed. . It's messy, it's painful, it's terrible, & it's beautiful. . And yet, you wouldn't know. Because I hide it. . I bury things at the bottom of the trash. I breathe, ragged and awkward through the cramps, all the while holding onto this tight lipped, painted on smile. . Tampons? Shhh. We don't say those words out loud. Hide them. In the back pocket of your purse, in the corner of the bathroom drawer, at the very bottom of your shopping cart (please let me get a female cashier). . Events or engagements get missed. I'll tell myself it’s the PMS, sure, but it has more to with the risk of being "caught," at what...I'm not quite sure. . And I’m lucky. . Over 100 million young women around the globe miss school or work for lack of adequate menstrual supplies, & fear of what might happen if the world witnesses A NATURAL BODILY FUNCTION. . WHY? . Because hundreds of years of culture have made us embarrassed to bleed. Have left us feeling dirty and ashamed. . STOP PRETENDING. Stop using silly pet names like Aunt Flo because you're too afraid to say "I'm bleeding" or "vagina." Stop wasting so much effort hiding the very thing that gives this species continuity. . START talking about it. Educate your daughters. Make them understand that it can be both an inconvenience and a gift, but NEVER something to be ashamed about. Educate your sons so they don't recoil from the word tampon. So when a girl bleeds through her khaki shorts in third period (pun intended), they don't perpetuate the cycle of shame and intolerance. . This #StartSomethingSunday , I want to highlight @corawomen . . Cora Women is a 100% Organic tampon company. . But that’s not all. They are also breaking barriers. Making it ok to talk about periods, even on social media. Providing personalized, delivered tampon/pad orders right to your door. AND for every box purchased, donating a box of sustainable pads to girls who can't afford menstruation products. . Fuck yeah. That's the kind of stuff I can galvanize behind, NO money OR product needed. Just a mission I support on a topic we should ALL be talking about. . THIS IS JUST A LEAK, NOT FREE BLEEDING ✌🏽

A post shared by Steph Gongora (@casa_colibri) on

С подтекстом

Как и любое спортивное направление, йога — хороший повод продемонстрировать стройную фигуру. Йогини набирают сотни тысяч подписчиков, публикуя откровенные снимки своих асан. Одни занимаются в легинсах и топе, другие не против и обнажиться.

Белокурая Мелисс обзавелась 28 тысячами подписчиков, подхватив тренд — заниматься йогой в максимально сексуальном виде. Для тренировок она надевает короткие шорты, купальники, розовые боди, спортивные бра и игнорирует спортивные майки.

🌻🌸🌼🌻🌼🌸🌻🌼🌸 "Dear outsiders, even the most beautiful of wildflowers are considered weeds in the wrong gardens - what another thinks of you does not dictate your value." - Beau Taplin . Wildflowers 🌼 . . Embrace Freedom: 🌼 "Do you often feel ashamed or somewhat embarrassed about who you are, as though you are less than other people? If so, it's possible you have a shame-based nature. The good news is that the power of shame can be broken off of you through the power of God. Stop blaming yourself and feeling guilty, unworthy and unloved. Instead begin to say, "If God is for me, who can be against me? I am no longer filled with shame and guilt. God loves me, and I love myself.". "Thank you Lord for promising to heal my broken heart and set me free from the shame of my past." . Joyce Meyer - Love Out Loud 🌻🌼🌸🌻🌼🌸🌻🌼🌸

A post shared by ℳℰℒℐЅЅᎯ 🦋 (@yogachia_) on

За обновлениями на странице ее более популярной коллеги Джесс Тарас следят почти 300 тысяч человек. Американка, отличающаяся эталонным телосложением, оттачивает спортивную технику в нижнем белье или обнаженной.

🛋 #yogaafterdark

A post shared by Jess Taras (@jesstaras) on

It's a vibe.

A post shared by Jess Taras (@jesstaras) on

Джесс уверена, что йогой можно заниматься абсолютно везде. Гибкость, которую она приобрела в результате тренировок, помогает девушке принимать замысловатые позы даже на мебели и в дверных проемах.

Don't fuck up the feng shui 🎋 #yogaafterdark

A post shared by Jess Taras (@jesstaras) on

Ежедневно, вне зависимости от настроения и места, занимается йогой и Амина Таха. Под ее хештегом #practiceyogachangeyourworld («йога изменит твой мир») опубликовано уже более 326 тысяч снимков. Девушка тренируется на городских улицах, пляжах, в заброшенных домах, пустых залах, переулках, на балконах отелей и так далее.

Видеозаписи, на которых Амина запечатлевает свои асаны в неожиданных местах, набирают по 25 тысяч просмотров. А всего за обновлениями в ее аккаунте следят более 117 тысяч человек.

Йога на улице и с животными

Американки из штатов Южная Каролина и Техас тоже с удовольствием встают в позу солнца на природе, а на их спинах располагаются премилые козочки. Свежий тренд под хештегом #yogawithgoats («йога с козами») собрал около двух тысяч снимков любителей животных в Instagram.

TODAY WAS A GREAT DAY 🐐 #yogawithgoats #mustlovelyfe #classickath

A post shared by Kathy Buri (@kathyburi_) on

Упражнения на природе с животными, в том числе с кошками, вообще популярны среди поклонников ЗОЖ. Стремящимся к разнообразию людям нравится приходить на занятия вместе со своими домашними питомцами.

Парная практика

Также в чести парные занятия. Особенно удачно это получается у настоящих парочек, не забывающих снимать свои тренировки на камеру. Инструктор Элвис Гарсия из Сиэтла практикует не только самостоятельно, но и со своим парнем Тедом. Их видеозапись посмотрели более 8,6 тысячи раз.

Вместе выступают не только парочки, но и семьи в полном составе. И правильно: детей надо приучат к спорту с детства.

The quality of our breath expresses our inner feelings. 🙏 @acropediaorg

A post shared by YOGA LOOKS GOOD (@yogalooksgood) on

Особенно эффектны позы, в которых один из партнеров удерживает другого на весу. Такие снимки с акробатическими элементами очень популярны. Более 1,3 миллиона кадров можно найти под хештегом #acroyoga.

Двадцатипятилетний фотограф Алек из американского штата Пенсильвания даже сделал предложение своей девушке, 24-летней Стеф Гарнер, пока пара занималась йогой. Это произошло во время отпуска на Гавайях. Молодой человек не решался на этот шаг полгода, но на живописном острове за любимым занятием — не устоял.

Видео: dailymail.co.uk

Йога для всех

Для современных поклонников йоги также очень важно, что их спорт доступен для всех.

A post shared by The Bloom Method™ (@thebloommethod) on

28-летняя Джессамайн Стенли отличается весьма пышными формами. Но это вовсе не помеха для спорта, о чем она написала целую книгу Every body yoga («Йога для любого тела»). Американка создала собственную империю бодипозитивных тренировок с 312 тысячами подписчиков в Instagram.

Элиза Таян

